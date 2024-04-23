HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

