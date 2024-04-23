Horizen Trading Up 13% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.42 or 0.00014125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $140.46 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00036129 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,914,812 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

