California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,356,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,538 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of Home Depot worth $1,163,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $338.00. 293,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,361. The company has a market cap of $334.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.77 and its 200-day moving average is $340.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

