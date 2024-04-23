Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $436.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $436.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.17.

Shares of ISRG opened at $368.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.41. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

