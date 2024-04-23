iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,222. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

