Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 guidance at $0.37-$0.41 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.53-$0.57 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

