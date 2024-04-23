United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

