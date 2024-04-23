AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.43.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 205.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

