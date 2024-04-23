Landstar System (LSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 guidance at $1.25-1.35 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

