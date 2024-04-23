Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pfizer by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pfizer by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,028,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,960,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,945,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

