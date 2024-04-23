Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 441.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.44. 2,481,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,088. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

