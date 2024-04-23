Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 402 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. 1,210,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America raised their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

