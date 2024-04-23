MCF Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $477.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.