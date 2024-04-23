MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 11.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,842 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 37.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

