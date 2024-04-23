Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.96

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 6176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

