Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.96

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 6176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
Mitie Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.