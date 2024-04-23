Mizuho Lowers Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $242.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.78.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

HLT stock opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average of $183.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Gray Foundation bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $64,221,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,350,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

