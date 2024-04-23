Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $13,685.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £136.85 ($169.03) and last traded at £134.50 ($166.13), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £134.50 ($166.13).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,149.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,330.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 0.29.
About Nationwide Building Society
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
