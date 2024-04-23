ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 9.1%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53. 205,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 430,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $775 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

