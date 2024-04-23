Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.78

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 87651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

