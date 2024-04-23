Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

PEB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,965. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

