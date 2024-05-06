AI Transportation Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AITRU)

AI Transportation Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AITRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 7th. AI Transportation Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AITRU opened at $10.43 on Monday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AITRU. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Further Reading

