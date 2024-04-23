PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

