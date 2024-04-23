Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.55 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Decred has a market cap of $376.68 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $23.53 or 0.00035236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00089324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002981 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,010,109 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

