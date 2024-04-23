Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) PT Set at $5.21 by Fundamental Research

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) received a $5.21 price target from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.57% from the company’s current price.

Pixie Dust Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PXDT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Pixie Dust Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixie Dust Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pixie Dust Technologies stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

