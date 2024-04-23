PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.30.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.00. 274,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,160. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$20.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.