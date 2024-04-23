RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHX stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

