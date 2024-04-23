RXO’s (RXO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

RXO stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.08. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,578,268 shares of company stock valued at $52,301,046. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 248,883 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 203,052 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of RXO by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,123 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 403,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 243,137 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

