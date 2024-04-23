Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 160,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.