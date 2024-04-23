Sentry LLC Takes Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Sentry LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Sentry LLC owned about 0.47% of Benson Hill as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 647.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

