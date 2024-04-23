Sentry LLC Takes Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Sentry LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Sentry LLC owned about 0.47% of Benson Hill as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 647.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benson Hill Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Benson Hill Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report).
