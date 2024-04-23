Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) vs. Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Financial Analysis

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 0.37% 1.34% 0.42% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -7.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and Trump Media & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.31, indicating that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Trump Media & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $416.18 million 0.52 $8.20 million $0.04 29.75 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

