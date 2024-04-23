Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.