Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 114 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
SPX opened at GBX 9,275 ($114.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3,700.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($97.58) and a 1 year high of £116.90 ($144.39). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,639.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($130.03), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($85,817.93). Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.