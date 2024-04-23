Stifel Nicolaus Trims Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Target Price to $18.75

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NYSE PINE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of -382.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

