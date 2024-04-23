Telemus Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

