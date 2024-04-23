Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $102.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

