Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.
Truist Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.
Truist Financial Trading Up 2.4 %
TFC stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,144,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.59.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
