Truist Financial Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $44.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 245,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

