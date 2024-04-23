Verge Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.40 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Verge has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $101.68 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,379.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.00765451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00127396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00185835 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00107677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

