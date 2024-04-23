Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.58 and last traded at $79.04. 2,458,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,565,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.