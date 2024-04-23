Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,740 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 36.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

