WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $76,450.38 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00127652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.