Bfsg LLC Sells 42 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.01. 631,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

