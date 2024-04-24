Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,849,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,380,354.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,097,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,893.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 2,016.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $166,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

