Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share.

Chubb Trading Down 3.6 %

CB stock traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.85. 370,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

