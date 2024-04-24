Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 227 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

NYSE:V traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.00. 3,708,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

