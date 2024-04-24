Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Macquarie from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

Visa stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.90. Visa has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $507.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.