Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys New Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.28% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 562,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 166,856 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,031,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 297,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 169,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,627. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.