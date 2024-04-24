Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,582. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.95 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

