Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.
Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,582. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.95 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
