Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Target Price at $10.38

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several brokerages have commented on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

