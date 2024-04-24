HUNT Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $91.23 million and $31.63 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.
HUNT Token Profile
HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.
Buying and Selling HUNT
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
